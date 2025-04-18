'It's about the opinions': Why isn't the Broadway Market a year round destination?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Good Friday, Buffalo's Broadway Market is full of life with Pussy Willows everywhere and Polka music playing in the background. Polish pride is on full display.

"Family tradition, Polish tradition," Lisa Barrett said. WKBW-TV Lisa Barrett speaking with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch.



"We've been coming for so many years," Tara Palmeri said. WKBW-TV Tara Palmeri speaking with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch. "You gotta come for the Cabanossi, the butter lamb and those staples," Mike Schmidle said. WKBW-TV Mike Schmidle speaking with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch.



But once Easter is over and the crowds dwindle, many people say there's much to be desired — both at the market and beyond — to keep them coming back, year-round.

"Better side streets," Palmeri said. "Some of the side streets have a lot of potholes. More parking for the Broadway Market would be really nice."

Barrett: I would like to see a better rebuild of the area. You know I think that would bring a lot more people... and knowing that you're safe coming... you know safety is a factor.

Drantch: Do you feel safe?

Barrett: I do.

Erin Dmoch was at the market with her husband. She said this place is part of an unforgiving cycle.

WKBW-TV Erin Dmoch speaking with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch.

"It declines because no one's here," Dmoch said. "So no one comes here. So a business can't take root here. It just kind of continues."

With so many people visiting on one holy day, the future of the facility, Dmoch says, isn't necessarily about what's here physically, but what's here mentally.

Dmoch: It's not necessarily as much about what needs to be done here, it's about the opinions of people that have to be changed as well.

Drantch: So are you saying people need to change their mindset and maybe give this a chance?

Dmoch: Yes. This is on the East Side of Buffalo. There's plenty of people who probably feel some kind of way about it or make a stereotypical quip about what part of town they're in. It could be the most beautiful facility, but if people are already predisposed to a certain opinion, that'll prevail every time.

On this day, the market is in full bloom. Many call it Black Friday for the vendors.

There are plans to update the market, though they've been long delayed. We're told we may start to see construction next spring. You can read more here.

The market is open Good Friday until 7:00 p.m. and Holy Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.