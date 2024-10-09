Watch Now
'It's a very in-demand job': What is a surgical technologist?

A behind the scenes look of the surgical technologist program at Trocaire College's on campus-lab.
A behind the scenes look of a surgical technologist at Trocaire College on campus-lab. It is a very in demand job and they work as an extra set of hands to surgeons.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have ever undergone surgery then there has been a surgical technologist in the operating room assisting the surgeon.

"The surgery depends on us," said Brianne Mcdow, a second-year student at Trocaire who will be completing the program in May. "We are very important in the OR, the surgeon needs us."

It’s considered to be an often overlooked, but very important career that puts one at the front lines of health care. This role can also be used as a launching pad for other positions in the industry.

"It's a very in-demand job," said Trocaire's surgical technologist program director Leah Gilmer. "Hospitals across Western New York right now are looking for surgical technologists, so our students at Trocaire once they graduate from here they already have jobs secured.

Trocaire College's surgical technologist program is two years long providing students with on-campus lab instruction and clinical rotations at local hospitals.

