'It's a nightmare': Search continues for Western New York native missing in Europe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The search for a Western New York native missing in Europe continues.

It has been three days since anyone has had contact with Mackenzie Michalski and now her family is asking for your help to put more resources toward the search.

Michalski is a Fredonia native but now lives in Portland, Oregon. She was supposed to catch a flight back home from Europe on Tuesday, but her family said she never got on that plane.

I spoke with Michalski's friend, Gretchen Tower, she was traveling around Europe with Michalski and was one of the last people to see her earlier this week. Budapest, Hungary was the last stop of a birthday trip through Europe for the two of them.

Tower described the whole situation as a "nightmare."

"We had a great three days in Hungary. Exploring, eating, walking the city," Tower said.

But on Monday, it was time for the friends and former co-workers at Buffalo General to wrap up their adventure and they went their separate ways.

"She walked me downstairs out of the Airbnb, we hugged goodbye, we said our I love yous, I went to the airport," said Tower.

Tower was on her way to Italy to visit some other friends and Michalski stayed behind for one more night in Budapest before a scheduled flight the next day. The two traded text messages late Monday night.

"She was at a bar in the Jewish ruin district having a glass of wine, looked like she was having dinner," said Tower.

Tower said she responded to a message from Michalski at around 12:45 Tuesday morning. That was the last time they communicated.

She didn't respond but Tower said there was no urgency or distress. That changed later Tuesday morning when Tower received messages from Airbnb that Michalski hadn't checked out of the place they had shared in Budapest.

"I started to worry and I messaged and said 'This is completely uncharacteristic of her, she would never do this, I don't know what's going on,'" Tower said.

Later Tuesday, still without any communication, Tower called the U.S. Embassy to report Michalski missing.

"She was kind, loving, bright, articulate, responsible. Something has happened to her. She would never, ever, ever, ever...not...just disappear," said Tower. "I can't even put words to it. I'm terrified that she's not with us anymore or abducted into a human trafficking ring."

Tower told me that Michalski's family and her boyfriend are traveling to Hungary to help look for her.

News of Michalski's disappearance has made its way to elected leaders here in Western New York and they said they are reaching out to see what they can do.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to 7 News that the State Department is aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in Hungary and said the following:

"When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we make every effort to keep lines of communication open with families. The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families. Due to privacy and other considerations, we have no further comment at this time."

A GoFundMe has also been established to support the search which you can find here.

Tower told me she is holding out hope her friend can be found safely.

"It's a nightmare, I should have never left there," said Tower.

On Wednesday night, we also spoke to two of Michalski's friends — Brooke Adams and Mary Eustace — who were hoping to help spread the word about what lengths are being taken to find the Western New York Native.