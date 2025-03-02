‘It’s a mix of emotions’: St. Margaret’s merging with St. Mark’s

BUFAFLO, NY (WKBW) — A new beginning for a north Buffalo church. St. Margaret, located on Hertel Avenue, held a Mass of Thanksgiving to mark the beginning of a new chapter in its history.

The 108-year-old church is now officially merging with St. Mark’s Parish on Woodward Avenue as part of the Buffalo Diocese’s Road to Renewal initiative.

WKBW Mass at St. Margaret Parish as it begins to merge with St. Mark's.

Parishioners, both past and present, gathered for this significant celebration Sunday, which was led by Father Joe Tokasz, who now oversees the Catholic Community Buffalo North parishes.

Father Tokasz, along with former priests from St. Margaret's, concelebrated the Mass, reflecting on the rich history and deep faith of the parish.

WKBW Father Joe Tokasz serving Mass at St. Margaret's.

“This is not the end, but a new beginning,” Father Tokasz said. “The campus is not closing — the church remains open, and we will continue to hold Mass here, including on Ash Wednesday and throughout the upcoming weeks.”

St. Margaret in north Buffalo is now merging with St. Mark Church, but St. Margaret will remain a worship site with Masses. Priests celebrated Sunday Mass with past and present parishioners to commemorate the 108-year history of the church. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/5HnhTGRHnS — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) March 2, 2025

The church, which has served as a cornerstone of faith for thousands in the community, has seen more than 8,000 baptisms since its inception. For many, including Michael Lauricella, who was baptized here and has spent his entire life as a parishioner, the church is more than just a building — it’s a spiritual home.

WKBW Michael Lauricella, life-long parishioner.

“It’s a mix of emotions,” Lauricella shared, noting the comfort of knowing the church will remain open. “It’s sad that it’s the end of an era.”

Father Tokasz emphasized the importance of unity in this transition. “St. Margaret’s and St. Mark’s have already started coming together in fellowship. We’re planning more events to bring our community closer in the coming months,” he said.

WBKW St. Margaret ends as a parish, but the church will stay open.

Though the merger will officially make St. Margaret's part of St. Mark's Parish, the church will continue to serve as a place of worship, now as St. Margaret Church of St. Mark Parish. Two parishes merged into a larger church community to serve the north Buffalo faithful.