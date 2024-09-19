‘It’s a life saver’: St. Vincent de Paul opens Personal Care Closet in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buying personal care products can be costly for those living in poverty and that’s why a leader at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Buffalo has made it a mission to open a new Personal Care Closet at its main street location.

7 news senior reporter Eileen Buckley visited the center gathering the voices of those who are struggling.

“It's a lifesaver,” reflected Robert Carson, client.

“It's a great thing,” replied Samy Gretsch, client.

Samy Gretcsh and her father Robert Carson shared a bonding moment, joining their hands, while at St. Vincent de Paul in Buffalo Thursday. Both struggling to make ends meet.

They were among the first clients on hand when the new personal care closet officially opened on Thursday.

“They just have to come in. We're open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. You can come once every three months and pick five free items,” explained Cheri Frank, Diocesan Council President, Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The closet is filled with personal care products for WIC and SNAP recipients.

St. Vincent de Paul President Cheri Frank tells me she was inspired to create the closet after a home visit with a client who is struggling.

"This woman was telling me that she has a bar of soap — she uses the soap to bathe herself, to shampoo her hair, to do her laundry, to do her dishes and I thought, we have to do better than this for the dignity of the people that we come to visit,” described Frank.

"Everything is very expensive, the economy is getting expensive,” remarked Carson.

"It's excellent that they have programs for you to get support from, help from even just talking to someone who understands a little bit about what you are going through,” noted Gretsch.

A motto is posted on a wall at the center “Help Us Help Others” — the mission of the 177-year legacy of St. Vincent de Paul, relying on donations to serve clients in all eight counties of Western New York.

"You don't understand how many times I’ve been to a home and they're sleeping on the floor. The kids are sleeping on the floor. They need furniture. They need beds. They need appliances, or we try to help the best we can,” recalls Frank.

You can help by donating actual products to St. Vincent de Paul or cash donations, so they continue to buy these products to help others.

"Personal hair care items, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap, soft soap, you know, deodorant,” listed Frank. “What we would prefer is items that people can carry, because most of our clients either come by bus or walk so, we don't need a family size item of something, you know, with 40 ounces of something, it's probably too much for them to carry."

Frank said they served 40 guests Thursday and the two most popular items requested Thursday, were dish soap and toilet paper.