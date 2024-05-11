Watch Now
'It's a happy sad': Neighbors remember Tops shooting victims during annual run

WKBW
'It's a happy sad': Neighbors remember Tops shooting victims during annual run
Posted at 5:05 PM, May 11, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Delaware Park was home for the second annual "Turning Tragedy into Triumph" — a half-marathon and 5k honoring the lives lost in the 2022 Tops mass shooting.

On Friday, neighbors pinned on their race numbers to support Legacy 5.14 and the 5.14 memorial scholarship.

Cashell Durham, sister of Aaron Salter, the security guard who lost his life while attempting to stop the shooter, said this run is an event her brother would've enjoyed.

Aaron Salter

"He would absolutely love it," Durham said. "He was always out in the community, and he would tell me different things that were going on."

The race included runners, walkers, kids and even some furry friends.

"It's a happy sad," Fred Luongo, a runner, said. "We can enjoy our company together and honor the people that have passed."

Luongo said he would often see Salter directing traffic during local runs he attended.

"He was part of the traffic control and was a personality of all the races — a real, genuine human being and just an all-around nice guy," Luongo said. "Always there and always keeping us safe."

