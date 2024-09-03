'It's a great size': Buff-Sci Charter School set to open on former Medaille University campus

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A new era is about to begin on a former Buffalo college campus. Buffalo Academy of Science Charter High School students will embark on a new school year at the former Medaille University campus.

“I think it's known as a blast of the past, coming back to fruition,” remarked Sabrina Banoo, administrative assistant, Buff-Sci.

WKBW Buff-Sci is ready to open on the former Medaille University campus.

There is an expression “everything old is new again” and that best describes what's happening here at the former Medaille University campus in Buffalo.

The former college now being transformed to serve the Buff-Sci Charter High School, which begins classes next week.

“It's a great size. It's not too big. It's not too small. That's the perfect size,” remarked Joseph Polot, executive director, Buff-Sci.

WKBW One of the former Medaille buildings now part of Buff-Sci Charter School.

The executive director at Buff-Sci tells me the Charter School Development Corporation, a national non-profit serving charter schools, bought the former Medaille campus earlier this year for nearly $10 million.

580 Buff-Sci students will be attending the campus after outgrowing their former site on Franklin Street downtown.

WKBW Joseph Polot, executive director, Buff-Sci.

“When the kids come over here, it's like day and night. They have two large gyms. They have a fitness center. we have large open areas, greenfield. We have a huge library, we have labs, you name it,” replied Polat.

“We’re just very, very excited for the upcoming school year,” replied Kellie Lowe, assistant principal.

WKBW Former Medaille classroom ready for Buff-Sci students.

"It's just been wonderful, amazing. Parents are excited, students are excited,” responded Ashley Piazza, principal.

I met with the Buff-Sci's principal and assistant principal who are raving about this brand-new space that will provide large science labs and equipment and other new space for sports.

WKBW Buff-Sci science lab on Medaille campus.

“And it just feels like this private school opportunity for public school kids and that's what we're most excited about,” Piazza remarked.

“We're really excited just being here the whole summer, just seeing the building come to light, just seeing everything and all the desks and the floors and the walls and everything brand new,” Lowe noted.

Faculty and staff were already using the college-size dining center as they prepared for the new school year. It's especially exciting for Sabrina Banoo, a Buff-Sci and Medaille graduate, now hired as an administrative assistant.

WKBW Inside the former Medaille dinning hall filled with Buff-Sci faculty.

"Bringing back the life of campus life here, you know, in this building that has so much rich history. This whole area is filled with education histories, back when it was still like a school for nuns, and now transitioning to another school again,” Banoo reflected.

WKBW Sabrina Banoo, administrative assistant, Buff-Sci, graudated from both Buff-Sci & Medaille.

The rich history of Medaille founded 87 years ago will not be forgotten, since the high school will now be known as "Buff-Sci at Medaille."

Buff-Sci charter school students will be kicking off their brand-new school year in the new building on Monday, September 9.