'It's a great and surreal feeling for me': Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison looks ahead to record breaking night

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Good Morning Buffalo went to Bishop Timon for another early morning prep rally ahead of a pivotal game against Canisius. The game comes with high stakes as both teams are a top the Monsignor Martin, sitting at 20-2.

It's only fitting for a high stakes game that history is also on the line. Bishop Timon Senior Guard Jaiden Harrison is just 16 points away from breaking the Western New York all-time scoring record. The record, is currently held by Cheektowaga's Dominick Welch with 2,376 points, who set the record in 2017 after being untouched for 27 years.

"It means a lot to me and my family and all the ones that trusted me and guided me along this journey" Harrison said. "A lot of hard work and a lot of time went it to it. To be able to leave my fingerprints on history in the city I was born and raised is a great and surreal feeling for me".

Timon's success this year has also been courtesy of Senior Jacob Humphrey and Junior Nakyhi Harris, who eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark this year.

"It's very special. I trust these guys on the court. I played AAU with them. I've seen them dominate," Harris said. "When it comes to Buffalo, I have the utmost confidence in them to make big time players. I trust them".

One of Timon's two losses on the season came against Canisius earlier in the season. With the magnitude of this game, Harrison has confidence in the team to pull out the win tonight.

"It's an important game but it's just a game to us," Harrison said. "We're just going to go out there, not put too much pressure on it and play our game".

The game between Bishop Timon and Canisius is tonight, Febraury 16th, at 7PM at Canisius High School.