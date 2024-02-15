Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison 16 points away from breaking WNY scoring record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bishop Timon boy's basketball team is having an incredible year, currently 19-2 overall. Paving the way for their offense is senior guard Jaiden Harrison.

Harrison has a lot of buzz circling him as he inches closer to becoming Western New York's all-time leading scorer in boys' basketball.

Wednesday, the senior was 38 points shy. After a 78-65 win over St. Francis, Harrison only needs 16 points to break the current record.

Against St. Francis, Harrison tallied 22 points, 11 in the 4th quarter.

Harrison is averaging just over 20 points a game, so he's on schedule to break the record Friday in the Tigers game against Canisius.