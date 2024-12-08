'It's a blast': SantaCon returns to Downtown Buffalo for its 13th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Chippewa's biggest and jolliest events of the year is back, bringing Santas of all shapes and sizes to Downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

"We did SantaCon this year, having a riot, it's a blast," said a pair of friends.

Hundreds of Western New Yorkers took a North Pole stroll to nine participating bars for an evening of holiday cheer and festive beer.

Tony Jones A reindeer and her teddy bear friend

"I feel like this is what brings people together," said one of the Santas. Tony Jones Santa/Snowman hybrid having fun on Chippewa

"We just came out, it's SantaCon we come every year," said a Santa/Snowman hybrid. Tony Jones A festive group on Chippewa

"We're here to have fun, to celebrate the holiday season, I'm going to SantaCon in New York City next weekend, so I had to do it here in Buffalo," said this festive group. Tony Jones One of the many Santas spreading cheer

"We're spreading Christmas cheer, a little bit of Christmas beer," said a Santa.



The bar crawl not only brings people together but also gives back.

"We just want to keep giving, it's important to us," said Tony Mastrasngelo, an organizer of SantaCon. "We help the Boys and Girls Club for this event, we're gonna give a portion of proceeds to them so they can use it for gifts for the holiday season."