'It's a beautiful opportunity': Buffalo photographer helps preserve history with new exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Capturing the essence of the people and the places around us. It's been a life-long passion for photographer Yves-Richard Blanc.

"I first picked up a camera when I was 14, it was love at first opportunity," Blanc tells 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. "My love for photography is really all about elevating and making people feel special"

WKBW Yves-Richard Blanc behind the camera inside his studio in the Tri-Main Building in Buffalo

It's that approach that has helped Yves-Richard build his successful marketing and branding photography firm Blanc Photographie.

Blanc, a native of Haiti, who moved to Buffalo 20 years ago, now works with clients ranging from major corporations to large non-profits, to small businesses.

WKBW Photographer Yves-Richard Blanc talks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo inside the Tri-Main Building in Buffalo

Blanc Photographie Blanc Photographie works with a variety of different clients including large corporations and local non-profits.

"If someone just got married and they want to do a celebration of their marriage, and they come to me to do an incredible portrait, I want the quality of that portrait to match the portrait that I did of that CEO," said Blanc.

Now Blanc is using his talents to photograph some of Buffalo's most distinguished African American leaders in a new exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum titled "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies."

Buffalo History Museum The "Say Their Names, Honor Their Legacies" exhibit runs at the Buffalo History Museum until April 14th, 2024

WKBW The "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies" Exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum is focused on preserving the history of our senior community leaders.

"Their backgrounds are so diverse," says Blanc. "From musicians to politicians to being the first judge in this region."

Blanc teamed up with the Uncrowned Queens Institute on the exhibit, which aims to preserve the stories and history of our community elders using high-end portraits and video interviews.

"They talk about their lives, where they were born, what was the process, how difficult it was to become who they are," said Blanc. "It's a beautiful opportunity."

WKBW The "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies" exhibit runs at the Buffalo History Museum through April, 14th

The portraits were taken over a series of months in Blanc's Tri-Main studio and while he's produced thousands of photographs during his career he says that working on the "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies" exhibit holds a special place in his heart.

"Those people deserve their flowers while they are still alive, and me being able to be a small part of that, really is very very exciting," says Blanc.

There is an event scheduled at the Buffalo History Museum for Sunday, February 25th to welcome and honor the community builders included in this year's exhibit. The exhibit will run through April 14th, 2024.