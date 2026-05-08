BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 200,000 Western New Yorkers could lose access to healthcare when federal Medicaid cuts take effect at the start of next year.

Beginning in January, some people with Medicaid coverage will need to show they are working, attending school, volunteering in their community or training for a job to keep their coverage.

The Community Action Organization of Western New York hosted a panel discussion on Friday in downtown Buffalo to begin developing an emergency plan in response to the cuts. Dr. Marie Cannon, president & CEO of the organization, led the discussion.

"Honestly, it will be devastating if those cuts go through, as designed," Cannon said.

Cannon told me the impact of Medicaid cuts would be felt across both rural and urban communities throughout the region.

WKBW Dr. Marie Cannon, president & CEO, Community Action Organization of WNY.



"For Erie County alone, there is not one zip code where somebody doesn't receive a public benefit in Erie County, so it's all of us," Cannon said.

WATCH: WNY leaders warn Medicaid cuts could strip coverage from thousands

'It will be devastating': WNY leaders warn Medicaid cuts could strip coverage from thousands

The cuts are expected to affect people living in nursing homes and members of the disability community. One attendee raised concerns about an existing strain on care services.

"I'm worried that we are already having a crisis with county home care...for people with disabilities and the elderly," a woman from the audience said.

WKBW Woman with disabilities speaking at a discussion.

Engelic Everett, an author and homeowner who lives on Buffalo's East Side, said she relies on Medicaid to manage her health.

"It really hits home for me, because I do — I have lupus, I do have Medicaid, Medicare, and I do have SNAP," Everett described.

Everett said the consequences of losing coverage would extend well beyond a single insurance card.

WKBW Engelic Everett, Buffalo resident on Medicaid.

"I have physical therapy, I have counseling," Everett said. "If Medicaid gets cut, then all my services will be cut as well, too.”

Cannon echoed that concern, noting that Medicaid dollars fund more than just direct medical care.

"And then when you can't access healthcare, it's also because Medicaid dollars also pay for some transportation, some other services, that means those other services are lost as well," Cannon commented.

Panelists also framed the conversation around the broader question of community health and economic well-being.

WKBW Panelists discuss Medicaid cuts.

"What does prevention and health look like, and wealth in your community?" a panelist said.

For Everett and others in the disability community, the message to lawmakers is direct.

"Disability community, we are really going to be affected by it," Everett declared. "Stop the Medicaid cut from happening.”

The federal government plans to trim Medicaid by more than $325 billion over 10 years.

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