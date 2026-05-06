BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just one year ago, the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute was little more than a vision on paper, a footprint on a construction site. Now, that vision is rapidly becoming reality.

Steel beams now frame the structure, walls are rising, and crews are actively working inside what will soon become a cultural and community hub on Buffalo’s West Side. Project leaders say construction is wrapping up Phase Two, known as the “core and shell”, and beginning the next stage of development.

"One year ago, this was just gravel," said Cassimiro Rodriguez, founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York. "Now we’re standing inside the facility."

Rodriguez said the building is expected to be fully enclosed in the coming weeks, marking a major milestone in the multi-phase project. The next phase will focus on interior buildout, including safety systems, security infrastructure, and the completion of key spaces throughout the building.

WKBW

Plans for the facility include a museum and art gallery, office space for the Hispanic Heritage Council, an activities hall, and a culinary arts kitchen.

But Rodriguez emphasizes the project represents something far greater than construction.

"We are right here at the gateway to America, the Hispanic Heritage District, La Avenida San Juan," Rodriguez said.

WATCH: 'It will be a state of the art facility': Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute nears completion

'It will be a state of the art facility': Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute nears completion

He describes the institute as a future state-of-the-art space designed to serve the community in meaningful ways.

"We want to be able to change lives, to identify opportunities for families to thrive," Rodriguez said. "This is going to be a game changer for our community."

As construction continues, organizers are also preparing for what comes next, developing programming and building a team to operate the facility once it opens.

WKBW

"This institution is about celebrating our history and culture," Rodriguez said. "But also bringing programming that gives community members the tools they need to succeed."

That vision is already resonating with those involved in the project.

When asked what impact the institute will have once completed, Rodriguez pointed to the next generation.

"The impact is the future, our children… the future of tomorrow," Rodriguez said.

Construction on the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute is expected to be completed by late summer.

