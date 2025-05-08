Construction moving forward on Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo

A vision years in the making is finally rising from the ground on Buffalo’s West Side. Construction is well underway on the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute.

It's a project that aims to celebrate culture, foster community, and inspire future generations.

Casimiro Rodriguez, founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, said the institute will be a vital space where families can connect with their roots.

wkbw

“What better place for families to learn about their roots than a space where they can interact and explore their heritage, right here in the heart of Buffalo,” Casimiro said.

The institute broke ground over a year ago and has since completed Phase One-A, which included foundation and site preparation work. Construction crews are now deep into Phase One-B, installing underground plumbing, water easement infrastructure, and electrical systems.

wkbw

The build is being led by Rodriguez Construction Group, owned by Lewis Rodriguez, who also has strong ties to the neighborhood.

“Being born and raised on the West Side, this project is very important to me and the organization,” Lewis said.

Casimiro said that as of right now, steel is being installed as construction begins on the core and shell of the building, an exciting and highly visible phase for the community.

Once complete, the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute will feature an art gallery, a theater, a media production center, a culinary kitchen, and a museum, among other spaces.

wkbw

Casimiro said the center will be more than just a cultural venue, it will be a hub for leadership and growth.

“We want it to be a facility and institution that is not only a fixture in the community, but one that will prepare our leaders of tomorrow and change lives,” Casimiro said.

With Buffalo’s Hispanic population continuing to grow, the institute is being hailed as both timely and essential.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Below you can watch my interview with Casimiro in Spanish.