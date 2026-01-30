'It was not a good job': Residents in Black Rock and Riverside not happy with snow clean-up

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Several Buffalo neighborhoods remain unplowed days after a major snowstorm, with residents in the Black Rock and Riverside areas expressing frustration about the city's snow removal efforts, particularly concerning access for older adults and disabled residents.

The city's plow tracker map showed significant progress throughout the week, with most areas marked in green as "cleared." However, several neighborhoods still appear in red, indicating they haven't seen a plow in over a day.

I drove out to investigate the areas that neighbors say have yet to be addressed, finding a mix of snow removal challenges and resident compliance issues.

"It was not a good job in Black Rock and Riverside,” Niagara District Common Council member Joe Golombek said.

Golombek said he's disappointed with the city's snow removal in his district. He said when Mayor Sean Ryan praised the city's efforts, it triggered a wave of residential complaints.

"Where residents were just very, very frustrated and very, very angry, especially in Grant/Amherst neighborhood, Military Amherst, different parts of Black Rock," described Golombek.

We received a message from a resident on Gorton Street who was still waiting to see a plow. When I visited the street, I found some cars parked on the wrong side, ignoring alternate parking rules that are hampering snow removal efforts.

"But let's be honest — if you're going to plow, we have to move the cars," said Ross Nostro, a Black Rock resident who lives off Austin Street.

Nostro was clearing his sidewalk when I spoke with him. He said too many residents failed to move their vehicles during the snow emergency.

"You've got to dig out your own car," Nostro said. "Nobody comes and does that for you. There's no city service, you know."

He believes the city needs to be more aggressive with enforcement.

"If you don't ticket anybody and they just sit there for four or five days, that's just got to stop," Nostro said. "Years ago, that never happened. You got a ticket."

The city has ticketed more than 700 vehicles in the last 36 hours, including nearly 500 for alternate-side parking violations. City officials said they have towed more than 100 cars, but there are still too many illegally parked cars to realistically tow them all away.

"I think they made a mistake on Monday by changing the alternate parking," Golombek said. “Alternate parking is at 6 o'clock on Mondays. They should have just said move your car at 6 o'clock because no matter how much information you get out. People are used to moving their car on Monday at 6 o'clock.”

Golombek also criticized changes to the city's communication process. He can no longer call a supervisor directly to address problem areas. Instead, he must call the commissioner, the deputy mayor and a liaison.

"Snow plowing might not be rocket science, but it's very difficult in the City of Buffalo," Golombek said.

