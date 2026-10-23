'It was meant to happen': Buffalo cafe finds new ways to grow amid Main Street construction

Construction along Main Street is creating challenges for downtown Buffalo businesses, but one cafe owner is finding creative ways to adapt, keep her doors open and bring the community together.

Angela Dabney opened LoudBrew Cafe at 304 Main St. a little more than six months ago. Shortly after opening, the final phase of the Cars Sharing Main Street project resumed, bringing construction directly in front of her business.

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Dabney said the work has made it difficult for customers to access the cafe, with some days bringing challenges as simple as opening the front door.

“There was points where we couldn’t even open the front door,” Dabney said.

Rather than let the construction define her business, Dabney said she was forced to rethink how the cafe operated.

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“With the construction, we had to make the back entrance our front,” she said.

The change also pushed Dabney to expand on her original vision for LoudBrew Cafe, transforming the space into more than just a place to grab coffee or takeout.

The cafe now hosts story times, mommy-and-me classes, sensory play and programs for children and teens. Dabney said the programming is built around music, the arts and STEM education.

She also plans to host live music events on Fridays and Sundays, with activities designed to bring Buffalo families together.

“We are basically going to take over the whole block,” Dabney said. “We are literally trying to transform here into an old-school, intentional block party.”

Dabney said the goal is to create a space where people of all ages can connect through music, entertainment and community activities, even as construction continues outside.

While the project has brought its share of challenges, Dabney said the experience has helped shape the business into what it is today.

“I'd say I've tried happy tears, sad tears, like excited, you know, so many emotions,” she said. “But even that, I want everybody to see that anybody could do anything. If I could do this, anybody could do anything.”

Dabney said she hopes her experience encourages other business owners to keep pushing forward when faced with unexpected obstacles.

Despite the difficulties, she said she is grateful for how things have unfolded.

“It was just meant to happen,” Dabney said. “No matter how it happened, it was meant to happen. And I'm thankful that I was just strong enough to figure it out.”

The Cars Sharing Main Street project is expected to be completed in 2028.

For more information about LoudBrew Cafe and its upcoming events, click here.