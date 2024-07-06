'It was filled to the brim': Family frustrated over Savannah Bananas game experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While most fans are raving about their experience seeing the Savannah Bananas at Sahlen Field, one family is sending a warning.

"They need to control that third party ticket sale, make sure everyone knows they need to buy them through the bananas themselves," said Ken Sciarrino.

Tickets sold out weeks ago, but he was able to pay a little extra on StubHub and get some for him and his family.

"I'm a father that's willing to do anything for my kids to make sure they're gonna have a fun time," said Sciarrino.

He says they worked just fine to get them in, but there weren't many seats available together, even though they arrived about one hour early.

WKBW Digital Seats at Sahlen Field were full of Bananas fans Friday night



Sitting together was important to him because his 10-year-old son is epileptic and needed to be able to sit to enjoy the game.

"It was filled to the brim and then I found out through one of the ushers, an usher or a security guard, who let me know they had oversold," said Sciarrino.

Sciarrino posted a video on Facebook Friday night, expressing his frustration about his experience. Saturday afternoon, the Savannah Bananas responded.

WKBW Digital The Savannah Bananas commented on Sciarrino's post Saturday afternoon



The team sent 7 News the following statement: