'It takes a village': community donations needed for Harvest House Baby Shower Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— Harvest House is bringing the Buffalo community together through its third annual baby shower drive, an effort aimed at supporting families raising children in poverty.

The initiative provides essential items including diapers, wipes, clothes, blankets, and safe cribs to families in need. Carol Murphy, CEO of Harvest House, says the support is crucial, especially this year as many parents face tighter budgets and reduced benefits.

"We know that our parents, who come to us, are paying as much as they can for their housing. So money's tight, money's short, and so that's where we're here to be, that community."

What began with just a handful of churches has now grown to more than 40 participating organizations, including local schools, congregations, and corporate partners like Broadview Credit Union and Tops Friendly Markets.

“These are the people that have the boots on the ground, and they are helping families right here in our own community,” said Jennifer Chojnicki, Director of Regional Brand Experience at Broadview. “It takes a village, and Broadview is super proud to be a part of that village.”

The baby shower drive highlights the growing need for support in Buffalo, where nearly 50 percent of children on the city’s east side live below the poverty line. Harvest House alone serves more than 700 children every month.

Harvest House be announcing a raffle that includes tickets to the Bills Monday night game against New England, Sabers tickets to any regular season game, a $200 gift certificate to Black and Blue, a personal tour of the Darwin Martin House and a gift certificate to Capella Salon.

The funds from the raffle will help Harvest House buy items like car seats, cribs and other large ticket items that our families cannot afford.

You can find additional information on how to donate and find the items that are needed the most on the Harvest House website here.

