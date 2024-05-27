‘It should be a beautiful asset’: 151-year-old church on Linwood Ave. sold; what’s next for the building?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 151-year-old church on North & Linwood in Buffalo just sold to a developer who plans to renovate this long-abandoned building into mixed-use space very soon.

Hundreds of drivers just like John Daly pass by the former Church of the Ascension every day.

“I drive by this church every day on my way home for the last 23 years,” Daly said.

WKBW New property owner John Daly spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about what his plans for the building are.

It was after one of those drives that Daly said he was going to do something about this church that has sat almost completely empty for about eight years.

“I looked at it, saw that for sale sign up for so long, I’m like ‘alright, we have to take a shot at this,’” Daly said. “It needs a little love, but it should be a beautiful asset for the community, and that’s what we want to make it.”

The church at 16 Linwood Ave. first went up for sale in November.

Now, just a few months later, Daly and his sister are splitting the cost to renovate and repurpose its space.

“We’d like to see a mix of residential [spaces inside]. It’s such a gorgeous neighborhood, and it needs more beautiful tenants,” Daly said. “It has to fit within the community.”

WKBW After going for sale in the Winter, the former Church of the Ascension on Linwood Ave. has sold to a property developer

As of now, the future of the church is a mixed-use building of apartments and yet to be rented commercial space.

Daly is the Vice President and Director of Mechanical/Plumbing Engineering at Trautman Associates, so he has plenty of experience with these types of renovations. He has worked on projects like The Statler and the Seneca One Tower.

Leaving several neighboring businesses like Don Siuta and the Western New York Artist Group full of ideas for their new next-door neighbor.

WKBW Don Siuta first moved his nonprofit gallery onto the corner of North & Linwood in 1995.

“We are really excited that something is going to be happening with it,” Siuta said. “I would like to see people living there, bring new life to it.”

“Well, it would be nice for apartments to go in there, even if it’s for seniors,” said Owner/Optician of Lin-Nor Optical Ken Glasgow.

However, Siuta and Glasgow tell 7 News there is one issue they hope Daly can fix.

WKBW Owner/Optician of Lin-Nor Optical Ken Glasgow has owned his business at the corner of North & Linwood for the past eight years.

“I hope the new owners address the parking issues that come along with that,” Siuta said.

“It’s just going to be a parking issue,” Glasgow said.

The church has no parking lot.

However, Daly tells 7 News he’s aware of that, and community input will be at the heart of the building’s future.

“I think when you listen to the community and bring good tenants in, there’s a synergy, and that’s what it takes.”

A timeline for construction and when the new space will open has not been announced yet.