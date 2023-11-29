‘You can’t get anything that matches that’: 151-year-old Linwood church for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 151-year-old Episcopal church at the corner of North and Linwood is looking for a new owner – and can be purchased by anybody for $599k.

For around 8 years, the Church of the Ascension in Buffalo has sat empty, reminding neighboring business owners like Don Siuta with the Western New York Artists Group Gallery of glory days gone by.

“They were there when we moved here [in 1995], they were terrific neighbors,” Siuta said.

WKBW Church of the Ascension sits at the corner of North and Linwood, just north of Allentown.

Now, the building first raised in 1872, and still owned by the Episcopal church,is looking for a new owner.

“A ton of interest, lots of phone calls, lots of showings, just waiting for that right person to come in and really make it their own,” said Gary Greco, the real estate salesman for the property with Gurney, Becker & Bourne.

There’s plenty of room inside to make it your own, 21,268 square feet of it.

Look at what awaits the buyer, a spacious sanctuary complete with dozens of stained glass windows, gathering areas, office space, and more.

WKBW Property salesman Gary Greco looking out at the 5,700 square foot sanctuary.

The asking price for the church is $599k, but the history and attention to detail in the brick architecture, you could say, is priceless.

“The tall ceilings, the footprint that it’s on, you can’t get anything that matches that,” Greco said.

WKBW

Greco shared that this is one of the most unique buildings he’s ever listed.

“Just because of what you can do with it moving forward,” Greco said. “I’ve heard [ideas of] apartment conversions, a photo gallery, an art gallery, and I’ve heard the term brewery thrown around.”

Some prospective buyers even came with ideas for a more personal project.

“We did have some people come through and look at it for their primary residence,” Greco said. “It’s a big place, it would probably be a lot of upkeep, but it would be very unique.

WKBW The Church of the Ascension building has stood in the same spot since 1872.

Leaving many residents like Siuta looking at the church, waiting for the return of great neighbors soon.

“Ideally I’d like to see it turn into some sort of housing situation,” Siuta said. “Something that is going to bring a positive element back to the neighborhood.”

Anybody interested in the property can reach out to Gurney, Becker & Bourne by calling (716) 849-1234.