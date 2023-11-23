‘It pulls at our heart’: Thanksgiving meals for Buffalo's East Side community

More than 700 Thanksgiving-to-go meals were being handed out Wednesday in Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue community.

The east side neighborhood continues to struggle since the massive shooting at Tops store more than a year ago, but community members are thankful this Thanksgiving.

WKBW Some children helped with the Thanksgiving meals to go.

A small group of children was very excited to help hand out fully cooked Thanksgiving dinners for east side families.

Several organizations working together at the refuge temple on Jefferson Avenue to provide a delicious meal in a community where so many disparities continue.

“It pulls at your heart,” replied Bill Thomas.

Bill Thomas and his wife Damali are the main organizers of the event that started a number of years ago.

WKBW Bill & Damali , the main organizers of the event.

“Coming from humble beginnings. We saw the needs of the community and decided we want to give back, so this is our way of ministry,” described Bill Thomas.

“We just hope to provide a meal to someone that may not have the ability to cook or just not have enough and maybe they just benefit, or it'd be a blessing for them,” Damali Thomas explained.

East side resident Shelia Murphy tells me she recently had surgery and calls the meal a blessing in a community where seniors need so much more help.

WKBW East side resident Shelia Murphy.

“The transportation we need more fruit, fresh fruits, and vegetables, lots of prayer for our young people. But we need to come together as a whole to build a community work together,” reflected Murphy.

Shannon Anthony also came to pick up meals for her family as they were in need.

WKBW Shannon Anthony, east side resident.

“I am very grateful that they are here today, especially during this time. Sometimes it's difficult trying to make ends meet. I've got a big family and I’m not employed right now, so it really means a lot,” Anthony remarked.

And so many of these community members tell me that despite their struggles, they remain extremely thankful.

“I’m thankful to be here. I’m thankful,” Anthony responded.

WKBW Prepared turkey dinners.

“I’m just so thankful because, you know, I look at how good God has been to me and how he has blessed and I pray for those that are in poverty and the homeless,” Murphy commented.

“I'm just thankful for God, you know, family, friends,” declared another Buffalo resident picking up his meal.

