'It never gets easier': Community comes together to honor the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Families and friends of the 10 victims of the Buffalo mass shooting gathered Wednesday afternoon in solemn remembrance, marking three years since the tragedy on Jefferson Avenue.

The emotional ceremony served as a powerful reminder never to forget the lives lost in the racially motivated attack.

The day began with the laying of wreaths at the 5/14 Honor Space, a memorial established by Tops to permanently honor the victims.

WKBW Laying of wreaths at the 5/14 Honor Space.

Flowers rested at the base of the tribute as a symbol of enduring love and grief. A blessing opened the ceremony, followed by heartfelt tributes to the victims.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James was among several state and local leaders in attendance. Referring to the victims as “10 beautiful angels,” James emphasized the importance of remembering the humanity and dignity of those who were lost.

WKBW New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The president of Tops Markets also addressed the crowd, commending the strength and resilience shown by the victims’ families in the wake of such hatred.

A solemn moment came as each of the 10 names was read aloud, followed by the tolling of a bell.

After the ceremony, I spoke with two family members still grappling with the pain of their loss.

Shawanda Rogers, who lost her father Andre Mackniel in the shooting, shared the emotional weight of the day.

WKBW Shawanda Rogers, who lost her father, Andre Mackniel.

“I just actually woke up around 2 o'clock in the morning…just crying hysterically today," Rogers said. "It's just kind of like it’s unreal that this happened to us, you know? And also…today is my brother's birthday. He just turned six today—three years ago, my father was just coming here to get my brother’s third birthday cake.”

Wayne Jones, who lost his mother, Celestine Chaney, spoke about how the month of May is especially difficult.

WKBW Wayne Jones, mother, Celestine Chaney.

“It never gets easier," Jones said. "This day comes up once a year. Her birthday is May 6, and then right after her birthday is usually Mother's Day—and then we have May 14th… so the month of May is a pretty hard month. And I'm an only child.”

While both said that gathering as a community brings some comfort, the grief and pain of their parents’ absence remain raw.

WKBW Inside Tops a memorial also stands.

Many who attended the memorial described the Tops site as “sacred ground”—a place of remembrance, mourning, and hope. Their message to the broader public was clear: Never forget the 10 beautiful lives lost on Jefferson Avenue.