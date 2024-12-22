‘It is very overwhelming’: Buffalo’s Elmwood Village rallies behind family of six that lost home in fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family of six in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village lost their home to a house fire Saturday afternoon, but thanks to their loving neighbors, more than $25,000 has been raised to help.

Saturday afternoon was like any other for the Banach family, but Patrick Banach knew something was wrong when their upstairs neighbor, their landlord, made a panicked stop at their front door.

“All of a sudden, I heard a loud banging on our front door. Our landlord’s son, who was absolutely amazing through all of this, made it very clear that there was a problem,” Patrick said. “I got the coats on the kids, I got boots on the kids, I grabbed my car keys, didn’t worry about anything else and got outside.”

Patrick and the four kids, whose ages range from 9 to 3 years old, made it out safely. His wife Jessica wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

Family Photo The family photo of the Banach family was taken just a few days before the fire occurred.

“[The kids] keep on repeating that they don’t have a home, or their house was on fire, but I keep reminding them we have each other, and honestly, that is what matters most,” Jessica said.

The fire caused roughly $500,000 in damage to their Auburn Ave home. The cause is still under investigation.

This family of six lost their home of the past six years and couldn’t recover much from inside, but their beloved Buffalo community has rallied around their family.

Several people have begun collecting clothing for the kids, and another family friend started a GoFundMe. In less than 24 hours, it has raised more than $25,000.

“I am in disbelief… So many people from within the community reached out that I have never met,” Jessica said. “It is very overwhelming.”