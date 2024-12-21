Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One firefighter injured in Auburn Avenue house fire

An investigation is underway after a house fire in Buffalo left one firefighter injured and nine people displaced on Saturday.
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in Buffalo left one firefighter injured and nine people displaced on Saturday.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. in the attic of 675 Auburn Avenue. According to officials, the fire quickly spread throughout the home.

Officials estimate the damage to the home is $500,000. Plus, exposure damage to 671 and 679 Auburn Avenue at $4,000.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting five adults and four children who were displaced.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app