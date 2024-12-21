One firefighter injured in Auburn Avenue house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in Buffalo left one firefighter injured and nine people displaced on Saturday.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. in the attic of 675 Auburn Avenue. According to officials, the fire quickly spread throughout the home.

Officials estimate the damage to the home is $500,000. Plus, exposure damage to 671 and 679 Auburn Avenue at $4,000.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting five adults and four children who were displaced.

This is an ongoing investigation.