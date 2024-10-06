'It is pure magic here': Buffalo 'Falliday' Market makes its debut at Richardson Olmsted Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — They've done markets in the spring and winter, but co-owners of Buffalo Holiday Market decided it was time to show fall some love at a new location.

"It's been absolutely incredible," said Jillian Cannan. "We have tarot card readings, we have pumpkin patches, we have tons of food and coffee vendors here with us, we have something for everyone, we have apparel, we have Bills gear, you name it."

They've planned two weekends for the Falliday market, October 4, 5, 18 and 19. Organizers, vendors and attendees all agree that weekend one was a hit.

Tony Jones Kate Croft says her Fruit Roll-Up candy apples have been a hit

"The new location is amazing, it is pure magic here," said Kate Coyle, owner of Gingercraft, who was there selling candy apples. "And the smiles and feedback from everybody for this location were just unbelievable." Tony Jones Melissa LaCount says has been running The Pumpkin Lady for 15 years

"Getting started for Halloween, fall and pumpkin season," said Melissa LaCount, The Pumpkin Lady. "Here at the market it's just great there are so many people visiting, it's so family-friendly, there's a lot of smiles and joy to be spread here." Tony Jones Joy Moussa says if you're having an event, MRJ Celebration Creations can help

"I'd say it's probably the most important thing," said Joy Moussa, part owner of MRJ Celebration Creations about events like this one. "Seeing a bunch of new people, there's a lot of people who don't even know we're a thing until they see us here today, so it's really great." Tony Jones Michael Spagna says the Falliday market was lovely

"Vibes are high, it's great," said Michael Spagna, who stopped by and did some shopping. "If you can buy some from them, it's way better than buying it online, you should always buy local if you can." Tony Jones Viola and Debbie say they love to see how the Richardson Olmsted Campus has evolved "This is an awesome idea," said Debbie, who stopped by with a friend. "I remember years ago, this place you shied away from and there were a lot of reasons for it. But it's beautiful, it's picturesque, it's part of Buffalo, so yeah, by all means, come see it."

If you can't make it for the 'Falliday' market, winter is just around the corner and the winter market starts the weekend after Thanksgiving.

For more information on Buffalo Holiday Market, click here.