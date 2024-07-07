'It is definitely magical': Disney's Epcot showcases Western New York beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I'm a massive Disney fan. So, when I heard Epcot was featuring a drink from Southern Tier Brewing Company, I had to learn more.

The Orange Twist Imperial Ale is the latest collaboration from Southern Tier Brewing Company and Perry's Ice Cream.

"We wanted to cobrand with another brand that was super authentic to Western New York," said Brandon Hank, brand manager of Southern Tier Brewing Company. "It's a mix of orange sherbet and their vanilla scoop ice cream. We thought that would be perfect to have in a beer."

The local collaboration got national attention at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

"We ended up reaching out to Disney. They felt it was going to fit with the festival and we were fortunate to be selected," said Hank. "Having this offering that matches the enthusiasm and joy that comes with going to the Disney theme parks makes it feel like it was a perfect match."

Walt Disney World hosts several festivals throughout the year, but the Orange Twist was selected for their International Flower & Garden Festival. It typically kicks off in February and runs through May with massive topiaries shaped like your favorite characters, live entertainment, and my personal favorite, the food and drink specials.

So, I flew to Disney's Epcot to experience the magic for myself. And to be honest, I'm not the biggest beer fan. But after trying this drink, I'd say the sip was worth the trip. It was sweet and refreshing, especially in that 90-degree heat.

Not just me, though. People from all over the world have had the chance to get a taste of the 7-1-6.

"For them to come down and go to the most popular amusement park in the world and to have us be at one of the most popular booths, it's super humbling, super exciting, and it definitely energizes us for what we're going to do going forward as well," said Hank.

If you didn't make it to Disney, don't worry. You can still find Orange Twist Imperial Ale right here at home.

"We have it on draft at all of our taproom locations," said Hank. "It's also available in the bottle format."

Hank tells me Southern Tier Brewing Company is working on a new drink to pitch for Epcot's upcoming International Food & Wine Festival.