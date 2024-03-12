Southern Tier Brewing Company and Perry's Ice Cream turn classic ice cream flavor into new brew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Southern Tier Brewing Company and Perry's Ice Cream have teamed up to turn a classic ice cream flavor into a new brew.

Inspired by Perry's "Orange Twist," Southern Tier has created an "Orange Twist Imperial Ale," that features notes of orange sherbet swirled with vanilla ice cream.

"For this release, we wanted to capture the delicious flavor of Perry's Orange Twist Ice Cream in a bottle. Featuring Perry's signature vanilla, notes of orange sherbet, and milk sugar, we’re delivering a citrusy, creamy full-bodied beer we think fans are going to love." - Brandon Hank, Brand Manager for Southern Tier Brewing Company

“We are excited for fans to try the latest Southern Tier and Perry’s collaboration, sure to be a new favorite. Orange Twist hits the mark on Perry’s flavor profile and is the perfect liquid on a warm, sunny day!” - Nichole Buryta, Senior Brand Manager for Perry’s Ice Cream

Orange Twist will be on tap at Southern Tier’s five taproom locations and will be arriving on shelves at retailers across New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and other Southern Tier markets.