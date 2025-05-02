'It is critical to have dialogue': Demands for safer school environment after BPS allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A forum was held in Buffalo to amplify the voices and to take a proactive approach for students who may have felt ignored or overlooked within school spaces.

Hosted by the nonprofit "Bury the Violence", the organization's CEO Kareema Morris said this safe space was for adults and leaders to create change.

"The community's voices need to be heard. We need to understand what their expectation is from the board of Education moving forward regarding these allegations and the situations that have taken place in our school district as well, we need to hear from our youth," Morris shared.

Data was also collected from the discussion by youth engagement specialist Meghann Simpson with Families Together in NYS and co-founder of Now She Speaks.

"It is critical to have dialogue and conversation regarding childhood sexual abuse," Simpson explained. "If we don't raise awareness, the numbers and rates of children being sexually abused and falling through the cracks is only going to increase."

Simpson is a human trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence survivor. She said hearing allegations about what has happened within Buffalo Public Schools made her uneasy.

"It was very hard to stomach and watch, but it's important for us to sit with that discomfort to push through that because we have to be aware in order to prevent this," Simpson added.

"I have 7 grandkids that I monitor and I want to make sure that they have a positive and safe way to and from school, and as we witness, many different incidents are going on that, it's almost a sign of danger," BPS grandparent Jimmy Darby said.

Jimmy Darby is a grandparent within the district who also takes part in youth violence prevention organizations. The former Buffalo Peacemaker said community involvement is imperative.

"More parent involvement and just paying attention to what these kids are doing when they're passing your home when they're in your neighborhoods they are walking to and from school, supporting our teachers, supporting you know the teachers as they do their jobs," Darby said.

Justine Harris is a former BPS school resource officer. She said building relationships with young people is important so they feel safe to speak up.

"Establish a relationship, a trusting relationship with the students so that we can combat the various issues that they are dealing with," Harris said.

Those who missed Thursday night's forum can still fill out the survey and sign a petition on Bury the Violence's website here.

The Buffalo School District said it has hired a third party to look into the allegations.