'It is an organic thing': Content creators bringing new perspective to wedding memories

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Planning a wedding typically involves hiring various professionals from planners, florists and videographers—to make the big day unforgettable. However, a new wedding professional is gaining popularity: content creators who capture and curate unique moments in real time.

Lauren Rao, founder of Buffalo-based Copper Peak Media, is at the forefront of this trend. Instead of traditional cameras, she uses an iPhone to document weddings, delivering hundreds of clips and several polished reels before the night is over.

'I think it's really helpful for brides to relax and not be like, 'Oh, I want my aunt to take that footage or my bridesmaid'. They're just really present and I love that," Rao said.

From the bridal party getting dressed to the final send-off, Rao works seamlessly alongside photographers and videographers.

"I work on a lot of weddings that is one photographer and a second shooter, one videographer and a second shooter as well. I am coming into that as being a 5th. I'm kind of like your 'social media bestie' getting the shots. Because I've been in the industry for five years, I'm able to navigate that super seamlessly for them so it's not intrusive," she said.

She tailors her approach to each couple, focusing on trends and their desired aesthetic. Whether it’s capturing emotional moments, highlighting intricate details, or showcasing venue decor, her work is all about authenticity.

"It is an organic thing so if there is something like a grandma or parent that is crying or emotional, or something is happening in the background," Rao said.

"They can take care of all the little, important details that I want in a wedding," Andres said.

For engaged couple Tara Andres and David Kushnir, having a content creator at their wedding this weekend at the Admiral Room was a must!

"Hone in on our love. We met in the church. We have a very strong faith and we wanted to include some of those elements in a, classical, timeless event," Andres said.

One key benefit of hiring a content creator is the immediacy. While professional photos and videos often take weeks or months to be delivered, Rao’s clips are available the same night.

You can look at it by the end of the night and be like, 'Wow, this is what just happened', whereas photo and video and sneak peek maybe a week later but the gallery maybe months later," she said.

With couples increasingly valuing instant memories, wedding content creation is proving to be more than just a trend—it’s becoming a must-have service for modern weddings.