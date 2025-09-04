‘It hasn't been easy’: Calling on Governor Hochul to sign the Critical Incident bill for NYS Troopers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New York State Troopers respond to some of the most difficult situations, from traumatic accidents to violent crimes, but the toll it’s taking on their mental health is a major problem. However, Albany lawmakers approved a Critical Incident bill that would provide needed mental health relief.

“It was chaotic, dangerous, and frightening,” commented State Trooper Anthony Nigro.

Trooper Nigro, an 18-year veteran of the New York State Troopers, spoke about the mental health toll he experienced after a traumatic, high-speed chase with a suspect who he fatally shot in downtown Buffalo. The scene, all captured on his body camera, unfolded in just ten seconds in downtown Buffalo back in 2022.

"It hasn't been easy, even coming here today from my residence's location, I traced the same steps of the event of that day,” reflected Trooper Nigro. "Not only ours, but the mental well-being of your family, your friends, and your coworkers as well."

Trooper Nigro joined State Assemblyman Patrick Burke, the leader of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, and mental health advocates calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the bill.

It has already been approved by both the state assembly and senate.

"Under the bill, troopers directly involved in critical incidents will be eligible for 20 days of paid leave. Those, indirectly, may take 15 days of leave. The leave is voluntary and not mandatory, but the impact of having this option available to those who might desire it. It’s powerful and removes the long-standing stigma,” explained Charles Murphy, president, NYS Troopers PBA.

Right now, troopers are allowed only 3 days if approved by the superintendent.

"No one starts their shift thinking they're going to deploy deadly physical force. Our intent is always to avoid the loss of life,” remarked Trooper Nigro.

“We urge Governor Hochul to sign this bill and show law enforcement that their mental health is not an afterthought, but a priority,” stated Sarah Lanzo, Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.

WKBW NYS Assemblyman Patrick Burke.

Assemblyman Burke sponsored the bill. I asked him if he's hopeful the governor will sign it.

“I think this is just common sense, and I think the governor is a practical person, and I think this is a practical matter, and it certainly gives her an opportunity to lead on something that's really important, so I'm hopeful, but we, me and her, have not had a different conversation,” replied Burke.

I reached out to the governor's office for comment on this, and I was told Governor Hochul is “reviewing” the bill.

