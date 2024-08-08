'It got me out of a lot of trouble': Anti-violence initiative focused on Buffalo youth

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW — There is a new anti-violence initiative underway, focused directly on Buffalo youth. The vital program works on empowering teens on the East Side through youth development.

“It made a huge difference. It got me out of a lot of trouble and stuff — like fighting-wise,” replied Ellijah Blackman.

WKBW Ellijah Blackman participates in the program.

Blackman is 15 years old and is among 15 others who are among ages 13 to 20, participating in this anti-violence program over the last five months.

They're learning a variety of skills from character building to leadership to etiquette. They're also paid for the work they do.

The goal is to keep kids away from street violence and those I spoke with say it's working.

WKBW Teens participating in program.

“I’m going to start taking the right paths, going the right way and stuff,” Blackman explained. “This is like a second family.”

I asked Blackman what the best part of participating in the program has been.

“Working with each other,” responded Blackman.

WKBW Buffalo teens who are part of program.

“Trust me — it takes a lot of work for a young youth to come to work, dressed up right, acting right — best attitude,” remarked Murray Holman, chair, Stop the Violence Coalition.

WKBW Murray Holman, chair, Stop the Violence Coalition.

Holman praised parents who attended Thursday’s update. The Buffalo Black Billion teamed with his organization, and the Erie County and city's summer youth programs.

But Holman says they're looking for more investors to keep it going year-round.

WKBW Stop the Violence banner.

"And especially with our youth, and around my age, anywhere from 15 to 20, I feel like we should stick together and stop the violence for our communities and keep it safe,” Nuri Muhammad declared.

Muhammad says he's learned to take responsibility for his actions and to respect others while participating in the initiative.

WKBW Nuri Muhammad, Buffalo teen.

“I learned how to take accountability for a lot of things I may have messed up on,” Muhammad said.

The program is held at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church on Grape Street in the city's Fruit Belt where students tend to a garden and greenhouse.

WKBW Inside greenhouse used in program.

Now you might wonder how this greenhouse and these fresh vegetables, grown by the youth, are helping them avoid street violence and develop self-esteem.

“They have to be responsible to come out every day. They have to water the plants, twice a day and that's before the sun comes and after the sun goes down,” described Minister Ina Chapman.

WKBW Minister Ina Chapman.



Chapman and her husband lead both Gethsemane and St. John’s Baptist Church.

“They plant their own vegetables and fruit. They're more willing to eat healthy, so one of the things we steer away from is them being obese,” remarked Chapman.

WKBW Buffalo teens care for this vegetable garden.

“It is amazing. It's a phenomenal feeling,” commented Lemoyne Hill.

Hill, dressed in a white suit, stands out as he serves as a youth coordinator and mentor to the teens.

WKBW Lemoyne Hill, youth coordinator & mentor.

“We're pouring a lot of good qualities and values into our youth that we know is important to enhance their lifestyle,” Hill remarked.

“I just thought I was going to come here, work, and get paid. They taught me how to be respectful. They taught me how to work on my attitude,” commented Mikwon West, Buffalo teen.

WKBW Latasha West and son, Mikwon.

"His attitude is completely different,” noted Latasha West, mother.

West tells me she loves the program for her son Mikwon.

"I want to raise a young king and I don't want him in the streets or anything,” West reflected.