'It feels good to help out': Buffalo firefighters donate 140 bike helmets to children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Children on Buffalo's West Side can ride safely through their neighborhoods thanks to a donation from some of Buffalo's bravest.

"We figured with the biking population we have here on the west side we wanted to do something good for the community," said Lieutenant William Cybulski with Buffalo Fire.

He and other firefighters spent Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Fire Station E37/L4/4th Batt giving out 140 helmets to kids.

Yoselin Person Helmets on display at the giveaway on Buffalo's West Side



It was inspired by one young boy who hangs out near the firehouse.

"One day we just invited him over and he started hanging out with us every day and realized he needed a new bike so we all chipped in, bought him a new bike. Chris O'Brien seen that, wanted to help out the community and we kinda got the ball rolling to buy a bunch of helmets and give them away," said Lt. Cybulksi.

With help from O'Brien and Ford Law and State Senator Sean Ryan, they purchased helmets and collected donations from GoBike Buffalo.

"It feels good to help out and give back to the community. Anything we can do to help make the public safe," said Lt. Cybulski.

If there are any helmets left over, they'll bring them to future community events to give away.