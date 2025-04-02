‘It does affect the prices’: Local businesses deal with tariff tensions

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some local businesses in the Buffalo area are dealing with tariff tensions as they are trying to figure out what this will mean for the cost of products they buy and how much will be passed on to you.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley is sharing the voices of a small buffalo manufacturer and a hockey shop manager.

At Great Skate in Amherst, manager Keith Farkas was busy sharpening hockey skates Wednesday – just a few hours before President Donald Trump officially announced his tariff plan.

WKBW Keith Farkas, manager, Great Skate.

I asked Farkas how tariffs could affect the price of the hockey equipment he sells, like hockey sticks and skates.

“I think it could be 5%, maybe 10%. Some items may be untouched, but things are going up in price. It's hard to predict,” said Farkas.

But Farkas doesn't believe the increase will significantly affect his business in the long run because he says hockey equipment prices tend to rise yearly, no matter the situation.

WKBW Great Skates hockey skates.

“People are still going to buy,” he said. “We will have the best prices that can be sold. No one is going to have a better price than me.”

Just about everything in the hockey store is made in another country – a hockey stick from China and gloves made in Vietnam and any tariffs placed on these goods could lead to price increases.

“Some of our stuff is overseas, like China and Mexico, and it does affect the prices,” Farkas added.

WKBW A hockey stick made in China and hockey gloves made in Vietnam.

From sports equipment to Buffalo-made novelties, the ripple effect of these tariffs extends beyond the hockey world.

David Sheffield, owner of Buffalo BottleCraft, is feeling the uncertainty.

Sheffield’s company imports hockey pucks from Canada to turn into bottle openers and koozies. Sheffield said he is stuck “between a rock and a hard place”.

WKBW David Sheffield, owner, Buffalo BottleCraft.

“The uncertainty is the most frustrating part,” Sheffield said.

He explained that his company imports between 20,000 and 30,000 hockey pucks annually, but if tariffs continue, he’ll face a tough decision.

“At the end of the year, I make $10,000 to $15,000 less for my family, or we have to raise the price, and when customers see a higher price, sales typically go down,” said Sheffield.

WKBW Buffalo BottleCraft.

Sheffield’s options are limited. The most significant hurdle he faces is that there are no American-made hockey pucks available to purchase.

“There’s not a single manufacturer of American hockey pucks,” he explained. “They don’t exist. I can't do that. I can't go support American products because nobody makes hockey pucks in America.”

Sheffield said he has new products he would like to launch but is holding off because he’s not sure he can afford it.