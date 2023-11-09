Informational meeting discusses plans moving forward with Parkside and Linden intersection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just across town in North Buffalo, neighbors had a chance to learn more about the results of a pilot project that had folks in the North Park area scratching their heads a few months ago.

You may remember the bike lanes were painted on the intersection at Parkside and Linden Avenue, that caused a lot of confusion and frustration for drivers this summer.

7 News’ Pheben Kassahun attended a special meeting Wednesday night where neighbors got to hear about the study from the Department of Public Works to make their voices heard as plans to move forward.

“We had people driving the bike lanes a few times, people making wrong turns and wrong ways. It caused a couple of backups and incidents,” Central Park neighborhood resident, Sean Balkin told Kassahun.

A confusing crossroads got some revisions.

Sean Balkin lives in North Buffalo.

Kassahun caught up with him at the informational meeting Wednesday night at Parkside Lutheran Church.

"Looking at that and experiencing this intersection as a pedestrian, runner and driver, I think it was a little bit restrictive and caused a lot of confusion,” Balkin said.

7 News first spoke with him about the project to reimagine the intersection of Parkside and Linden.

He said he is all for the changes he has seen so far.

The pilot, which last roughly three months, kicks off its interim stage on Thursday which essentially being removing the temporary barriers.

City of Buffalo Department of Public Works City Engineer Nolan Skipper said, “Our concern come winter time, if any of these bollards get hit or the rubber curbs get buried in any snow, we want to scale that back. It was always meant to be a pilot during the summer, during good weather. So, we will be removing those bollards, those rubber curbs and really define the lanes for both vehicles and also pedestrians."

For the next 18 months, the city will make adjustments to the intersection before moving on to its final stage.

Beyond safety improvements, other residents like Deborah Goldman said she wants this adjustment to be as attractive as possible since this intersection is in a residential neighborhood.

"The original pilot was not attractive and I think it did not help the safety of the neighborhood because it was confusing to people. I am hoping that we can make the street safer for pedestrians, cars and dog walkers,” Deborah Goldman said.

In the end, the Department of Public Works will restripe the pavement and change the curb lines which they said will cost about $3 million.

The next meeting will take place in early 2024.

