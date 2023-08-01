To stay or not to stay: New layout of intersection at Parkside, Linden Avenues creates controversy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — GObike Buffalo has a new pilot project — introducing one of the first "protected intersections" in Western New York.

This project is specifically focusing on the intersection of Linden and Parkside Avenues and hopes to increase safety for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers, as well as addressing the intersection's lack of ADA accessibility.

The new layout narrows the vehicular travel lanes, creating more room for cyclists, pedestrians and ADA curb ramps.

However, some nearby residents are not pleased with this setup.

"I'm a little concerned that we're forcing a lot of traffic on a very, very busy street onto a very small area," Sean Balkin, who lives right next to the intersection, said.

Gobike leaders said that the narrow streets are intentional.

"When we narrow those lanes, when we put up those obstacles, it forces drivers to pay attention, put their phone down, slow down, drive more safely," Kevin Heffernan, Communications Director of Gobike, said.

However, Balkin is nervous that these purposefully narrow lanes do not leave enough room for emergencies or cars sliding on ice when the weather gets cold.

"Having a wide birth and having those turning lanes has, frankly, saved my life a couple of times," Balkin said.

Despite the mixed opinions on the layout, many agreed that the intersection is currently not pedestrian or bike-friendly.

"I always feel cautious going through there," Jason Crosby, a cyclist who rides through the intersection frequently, said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the improvements of putting down some lines."

Some neighbors even said that people go out of their way to avoid the intersection.

"I have seen people who will go to other parts of either street so they don't spend as much time in the intersection," Andy Mantione, a local resident, said.

This intersection makeover is temporary, for the time being. Data about the intersection, such as car speeds, pedestrian traffic and general safety improvements will be evaluated and presented to various groups and the City of Buffalo. If it is decided that the new layout is beneficial, it will become a permanent change.

However, this change is still up in the air.

"Personally, I think the best way to handle this would be halfway between what Gobike did and what we have now," Balkin said.

The evaluation will be done in November to determine the future of the intersection.