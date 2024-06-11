'I'm in love with this neighborhood': The quiet renaissance happening in Larkinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before it was the home of live music and Food Truck Tuesdays, Larkinville wasn't known for greatness.

"Raggedy bars. Messed up neighborhood. It was a risk to take an investment here," said Abraham Hernandez who moved to the neighborhood in 1978.

Now he's in love with this neighborhood and the renaissance it's having.

So let's check out some of the places making it such a destination.

Abraham Hernandez

Abraham Hernandez, Longtime Larkinville Resident

"We've gone from a forgotten neighborhood, to a very prominent neighborhood in Buffalo these days. Brought the neighborhood back to life."

Megan Meyer, Store Associate, The Lounge Shop

"There's so many things going on down here. I think this could be the next Elmwood or the next Delaware Park type of area. I think the community we've started to build could really take off soon."

Renee Kopera, Production Manager, Blue Table Chocolates

"It was up and coming, the lounge shop was moving in, magic bear was already here, the walking around and foot traffic and people and fun events they have, it's a really growing open space that we love."

Kristen Cronyn, Owner, Meet & Eat Charcuterie

"Just had someone come in today say I can't believe how many awesome spaces there are, they get really excited that this place is being invested in and it's becoming this incredible community and neighborhood."

And there's more on the way.

"We will keep adding more residential, we're adding, potentially a hotel down the road, we're always talking about, what's 5 years what's 10 years," said Leslie Zemsky, VP of Larkin Development Group.