BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizations across Buffalo are launching emergency food drives to combat food insecurity as the Trump administration continues to withhold SNAP benefits from families.

Congressman Tim Kennedy held a news conference on Monday at the Resource Council of Western New York on Buffalo's East Side, where he sharply criticized the administration's decision to appeal a federal order all the way to the Supreme Court to block November SNAP benefit releases.

"This isn't a budget crisis. This isn't a funding issue. This is a moral choice, a choice by the Trump administration built on cruelty," Kennedy stated.

WKBW Congressman Tim Kennedy held a news conference on Monday at the Resource Council of Western New York.

The Democratic congressman didn't hold back on his criticism of federal leadership.

"Shame on this president and shame on congressional Republicans that are enabling him to do this to the American people," he said.

WATCH: 'I'm horrified': Buffalo leaders mobilize to assist those blocked from SNAP benefits

'I'm horrified': Buffalo leaders mobilize to assist those blocked from SNAP benefits

Local organizations report witnessing heartbreaking scenes with rising food insecurity throughout the Queen City. Open Buffalo has secured $130,000 in emergency funding to restock pantries at 13 East Side churches.

"The fight to address food insecurity is not asking for a handout. It's lending a hand up in this time of great need," Catherine Roberts, president & CEO, Resource Council of Western New York, said.

WKBW Catherine Roberts, president & CEO, Resource Council of Western New York.

Erie County Legislator Lawrence Dupre announced the county has secured $1 million to help area food banks feed more residents.

"These are our friends, our neighbors. These people aren't lazy. They just want a hand up, and they deserve it," Dupre said.

WKBW Franchelle Parker, Open Buffalo.

Community members said they witnessed desperate situations firsthand.

"I'm standing here today, I'm horrified by what's happening in our country," Franchelle Parker, Open Buffalo, said.

WKBW Lenny Lane leads the FATHERS organization in Buffalo.

Lenny Lane had a particularly troubling encounter.

"We know someone who actually was climbing into the dumpster to find food, and that just broke our heart," he said.

WKBW Pastor Wilson from Greater Royal Worship Center.

Pastor Wilson from Greater Royal Worship Center remembered a moment that highlighted the impact on children.

"We just actually had a young boy in our after-school program, and we served hot dogs. He rolled up one of the hot dogs and said, 'Pastor, can I take one home to my mom?’ You know it's just, and this is reality," Wilson said.

The pastor added that they had already served 500 bowls of soup to community members in need.

WKBW Brandi Hayes, chief programming officer with Community Action Organization.

Brandi Hayes of Community Action Organization showed how demand has overwhelmed resources. Her group operates a pantry at the Resource Council and ran out of food last week.

"Literally, I mean, the line was all the way out to the front desk area. People were still coming, and then we realized we're going to run out of food," Hayes said.

WKBW Blue barrels are ready for donations.

Community members can contribute through blue barrels called "Beacons of Hope" placed at several Buffalo fire halls and some businesses, where non-perishable donations can be dropped off.

Barrels are located at the following Buffalo fire halls:

· Engine 37, 500 Rhode Island

· Engine 21, 1229 Jefferson Avenue

· Engine 25, Southside at Seneca

· Engine 36, Hertel Avenue at Elmwood

· Engine 23, 3226 Bailey Avenue, TriMain on Halbart side.

If you'd like to have a barrel at your organization, email Buffalofathers@yahoo.com or call (716) 994-0572.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

