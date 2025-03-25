'I'm grateful': 100 Buffalo Creek Academy students find new home at Reach Academy

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Creek Academy, located on South Park Avenue in Buffalo, was initially supposed to close at the end of the school year but will now close on March 28.

"While we intended to make it to the end of the year, this will not be possible. We do not have the staffing to continue to operate safely," CEO & Head of School Dr. Chris Manning said over the weekend.

The unexpected closure has left many families grappling with the disruption as students prepare to finish the school year at a new school.

Krystal Brunner, a mother of two Buffalo Creek Academy students, expressed her devastation over the sudden transition.

“It was devastating," Brunner said. "It was something I wouldn't want any child to go through."

Her children, along with approximately 100 other students from Buffalo Creek Academy, will now join the student body at Reach Academy Charter School.

To support these students and their families, Reach Academy will also welcome a dozen staff members from Buffalo Creek Academy.

Linda Marszalek, Head of Schools for Reach Academy, emphasized their commitment to helping the students finish the academic year together.

“It’s just very upsetting,” Marszalek said. “We wanted to be able to provide that time for them to be able to stay together as a class for the rest of the year.”

Brunner expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to keep her children with their teachers and classmates.

“I’m very thankful for that,” Brunner said.

Buffalo Creek Academy is also organizing a Charter School Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. This event will allow families to explore educational options and ensure a smooth transition for their children.