‘Do not have the staffing’: Buffalo Creek Academy moves up closure to March 28th

More than 100 local families are scrambling to find new education options for their kids, a lot sooner than originally planned, as the Buffalo Creek Academy will close at the end of next week.
The Buffalo Creek Academy charter school’s final day will now be March 28th. The closure will take place in the middle of the school year.

The head of the school, which is located on South Park Ave. in Buffalo, Dr. Chris Manning, released this statement Saturday, saying “While we intended to make it to the end of the year, this will not be possible. We do not have the staffing to continue to operate safely.”

School officials had told us that they were fighting to get a charter renewal, but those plans fell through last week.

