'I'm blessed': Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford and Damar Hamlin giving back to the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford and safety Damar Hamlin were busy on Monday with their charity events.

Benford's day started at the Buffalo Erie County Public Library, where he read his new book Stylish Safari: The Adventures of Being You, which also comes as a coloring book.

"It was awesome to have all the kids here. I'm blessed," Benford said.

WKBW Christian Benford's new coloring book will be released Tuesday

The book, which Benford's sister helped illustrate, teaches kids to be themselves and promotes creativity.

"He has a big life, and for him to come to this local library is pretty awesome," said 12-year-old Hudson Lorentz.

On Buffalo's East Side, Damar Hamlin and his charity, Chasing M's Foundation, and Buffalo PAL, hosted a back-to-school event at Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion. Hundreds of backpacks stuffed with supplies were given out to those who needed them.

"It's very important, because some of us are struggling," said Bonnie Maier. "Trying to get everything that we need to start back up in a week."

The event also featured football drills and CPR training. Teaching these skills has been a mission of Hamlin's since he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati in 2023.

"I just learned," said Irvin Sommerville. "I learned how to save a life today."

WKBW Damar Hamlin, and his charity Chasing M's Foundation, hosted a Back-To-School event on Monday

Some of Hamlin's teammates showed their support, including Dane Jackson, Ja'Marcus Ingram and Maxwell Hairston.

"He's like a brother to me, so any event he has, I'm going to come to and show up and support," said Jackson.