'Igniting their interest': Girls in sports legacy event allows youth to sample sports

Dom Tibbetts
Posted at 7:42 PM, May 04, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When did you find out what your sport was? Some girls in Buffalo found out today.

"The great thing is they're gonna learn a skill," said Mary Wilson, founder of Western New York Girls and Sports.

Female athletes ages 9-12 got to try a bit of everything, from volleyball to golf to flag football at the Buffalo Bills AdPro Sports Training House on Northland Avenue.

Wilson started the Girls in Sports Legacy event to give girls confidence.

"They need to have the opportunity to leave here and be able to go play a sport that ignites their interest," said Wilson.

More than 500 people attended Saturday's event.

