‘I wish it wasn’t us’: Buffalo Mass Mob fills St. John Kanty church with people following closure announcement

St. John Kanty in Buffalo’s East Side is one of the many churches the Buffalo Catholic Diocese is set to close. This 132-year-old church again filled its pews thanks to the Buffalo Mass Mob.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. John Kanty in Buffalo’s East Side is one of the many churches the Buffalo Catholic Diocese is set to close. This 132-year-old church again filled its pews thanks to the Buffalo Mass Mob.

Life-long parishioners tell me the regular attendance has dropped to around 50 people every Sunday, but that’s not what the pews looked like this week.

The century-old church was filled with well over 150 people showing their love and support, all thanks to the Buffalo Mass Mob.

Christopher Byrd

“Our idea was to give them a little boost, show a little support for the parishioners. It’s like losing a member of your family when these churches close,” Buffalo Mass Mob co-founder Christopher Byrd said.

Jennifer Snyder-Haas

“It was wonderful to see all these people here enjoying this beautiful space,” parishioner Jennifer Snyder-Haas said. “Just sadness that [the Buffalo Catholic Diocese] didn’t believe in us.”

Diane Czajka

“I think it was really special to be here and see everybody happy, smiling,” parishioner Diane Czajka said. “I wish it wasn’t us, I wish we would have stayed open.”

William Denny & Elatha Jimerson

"It would just be a shame to shut the church down," Elatha Jimerson said.

"Too many of them are closing, and I felt that my support would help them possibly stay open," William Denny said.

