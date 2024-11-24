‘I wish it wasn’t us’: Buffalo Mass Mob fills St. John Kanty church with people following closure announcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. John Kanty in Buffalo’s East Side is one of the many churches the Buffalo Catholic Diocese is set to close. This 132-year-old church again filled its pews thanks to the Buffalo Mass Mob.

Life-long parishioners tell me the regular attendance has dropped to around 50 people every Sunday, but that’s not what the pews looked like this week.

The century-old church was filled with well over 150 people showing their love and support, all thanks to the Buffalo Mass Mob.

