‘I wish it wasn’t us’: Buffalo Mass Mob fills St. John Kanty church with people following closure announcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. John Kanty in Buffalo’s East Side is one of the many churches the Buffalo Catholic Diocese is set to close. This 132-year-old church again filled its pews thanks to the Buffalo Mass Mob.
Life-long parishioners tell me the regular attendance has dropped to around 50 people every Sunday, but that’s not what the pews looked like this week.
The century-old church was filled with well over 150 people showing their love and support, all thanks to the Buffalo Mass Mob.
“Our idea was to give them a little boost, show a little support for the parishioners. It’s like losing a member of your family when these churches close,” Buffalo Mass Mob co-founder Christopher Byrd said.
“It was wonderful to see all these people here enjoying this beautiful space,” parishioner Jennifer Snyder-Haas said. “Just sadness that [the Buffalo Catholic Diocese] didn’t believe in us.”
“I think it was really special to be here and see everybody happy, smiling,” parishioner Diane Czajka said. “I wish it wasn’t us, I wish we would have stayed open.”
"It would just be a shame to shut the church down," Elatha Jimerson said.
"Too many of them are closing, and I felt that my support would help them possibly stay open," William Denny said.