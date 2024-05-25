‘I was thinking I look pretty good’: St. Brian Clothiers dresses students for prom at KeyBank Center for free

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The KeyBank Center turned into a men’s formal clothing store for the day, as dozens of high schoolers shopped for their prom suits free of charge.

Thayne Cobb is looking well dressed for his high school’s prom next weekend.

WKBW Founder of St. Brian Clothiers Dewitt Lee III (left) helped Thayne Cobb (right) find the perfect suit for his prom.

The Belfast Central School District senior traveled over an hour to the KeyBank Center for the St. Brian Clothiers free suit giveaway.

“It’s just really nice to finally get to do something like this,” Thayne said.

Thayne has had to move around a lot, and he is currently living with family friends, one of whom got to watch and share his first suit shopping experience with him.

“He wouldn’t have the opportunity unless there were programs like this that can reach out and help people,” family friend Sarah Haskins said.

WKBW St. Brian Clothiers turned the entire front foyer of the KeyBank Center into their very own storefront for the day Saturday.

Dewitt Lee III’s St. Brian Clothiers gave away dozens of suits to teenagers in need, whether they needed a fresh look for prom or an outfit for a job interview

“[The suit will] help me if I do get a job interview, or if I do end up working somewhere, I’ll have a suit to help me with that,” Burgard High School Senior, Dominique Grandy said.

WKBW Dominique Grandy came with his family to shop for a suit that he can use after graduation in a few months.

Lee partnered with the Buffalo Sabres to host this life changing experience from inside their own arena, the KeyBank Center.

“Well, this is an absolutely overwhelming experience,” Lee said.

Lee taught the students how to make safe decisions on prom night, then he and several volunteers picked out suits alongside them.

“I was thinking I look pretty good,” Thayne said.

“Oh, I think he looks great right now,” Haskins said. “When the two [suits] he likes the most fit, you could see him just feel a sense of pride, that moment of owning it. That was really exciting, and I want to give him those opportunities to do that.”

St. Brian will host another giveaway on June 2 at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library.