‘I was completely shocked’: Buffalo art organization accused of antisemitism

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo art organization is being accused of sending an antisemitic statement to an Orthodox Jewish school in Amherst.

WKBW Outside Locust Street Art on Locust Street in Buffalo.

Some Erie County lawmakers want to see further action saying Locust Street Art has received thousands of dollars in county funding over the years.

“I've got to be honest with you, I was completely shocked,” stated Chris Greene, republican legislator, Erie County Legislature. “They coin themselves art for all and therefore it is shocking and disappointing.”

WKBW The door of Locust Street Art supports diversity.

WKBW This was the response delivered to the school denying its request.

A social media post by an off-site instructor of Locust Street Art has set off claims of antisemitism.

The Jewish Heritage Day School on Audubon Parkway in Amherst asked to partner with the art organization, but instead, it received a message that Locust Street could "not in good consciousness work with a pro-Israel organization that supports ongoing genocide in Palestine."

WKBW Outside the Jewish Heritage School in Amherst.

"She had stated it had to do with the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and in the end, there is no mention of Israel or Hamas on this school's website. The only thing that it mentions is that they're Jewish, so it is very clearly antisemitic in nature as far as why they were rejected for partnership,” remarked Greene.

WKBW Chris Greene, republican legislator, Erie County Legislature.

Legislator Greene sent a letter to the art organization and is outraged at its rejection of the school.

Erie County has provided tens of thousands in funding to the organization, including more than $34,000 just this year.

“They've received a lot of money from Erie County and such we're expecting both personal and financial responsibilities to come with that, which means they need to act certainly within federal guidelines and Title VII seems to be ignored here based on the fact, that again, they were rejected for their faith,” responded Green.

WKBW Chris Greene, republican legislator, Erie County Legislature.

"Do you believe they should be penalized for this?” Buckley asked. “I do believe that the first steps are to receive some type of action plan and because right now this has gone on behind the scenes for almost a week, and we haven't heard of any action plan moving forward to make sure this doesn't happen again,” Green replied. “We are not going to fund organizations that are non-profit and act politically, particularly on international and discriminatory manners.”

Locust Street Art issued a statement that reads in part the communication "does not reflect the values, policies or sentiments of locust street art" and that they realized they made a "serious error" The statement includes an apology saying it would be "deeply wrong" to deny art access to the school and was "profusely" apologizing.

WKBW Statement & apology issued by Locust Street Art.

I did learn board members were meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue, but a board member declined my request for an interview.

I did reach out to school leadership for comment, but Thursday marks a Jewish holiday and the school is closed.

WKBW Outside the Jewish Heritage Day School in Amherst.

The Buffalo Jewish Federation declined to comment on this matter.

Legislator Greene tells me he would like to see “disciplinary action” taken against the employee.

