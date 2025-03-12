'I think it's got hope': Future of Elmwood Heights Apartments uncertain after property heads to auction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly two years after the Elmwood Heights Apartments were condemned due to unsafe living conditions, the property's future remains in limbo. The complex that was once occupied, has sat vacant since July 2023, leaving many in the neighborhood with questions about what happens next.

The property, which had been deteriorating for years, was caught in legal battles before finally being placed on the auction block. While the City of Buffalo has pointed to the building owner for its decline, some residents still hope for its potential.

Dejon Gregory, a Rochester native who has lived in Buffalo for five years, said finding an affordable apartment has been a challenge.

"The prices are so high. They are so high right now. We've got to do better. I am looking for something more affordable right now for the average person," Gregory said.

According to RentCafe, the average rent for an 810 sqft apartment in Buffalo is $1,438. Seeing a complex like Elmwood Heights sit empty while housing costs continue to rise disappoints him.

"I wish apartments like these weren't sitting around unused and were just being renovated for people like myself, who need an apartment," he said. "Oh, I walk my dog past this thing every day."

While housing is not a concern for Sharon Torres, who moved to Elmwood Village from Downtown Buffalo five months ago, she worries about safety in the area.

"It's dangerous, especially if you want to take a stroll at night. They've got squatters out there drinking, doing drugs. I like to take walks at night, but it makes me want to go the other way," Torres said.

For Torres, seeing the Elmwood Heights Apartments in their current condition is disheartening. She hopes the property will be redeveloped into something useful, whether it be a refurbished apartment complex or a corner store.

"It's a nice building. I think it's got hope," she said. "I just hate to see buildings that are pretty be torn down when they have hope."

As the property awaits its next chapter, neighbors continue to speculate about what could come of the long-vacant complex.

