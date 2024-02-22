‘I really like interacting with all the clients’: UB’s free tax prep

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It’s the time of year that many of us dread, preparing our tax returns, but Tax Day is less than two months away.

The University at Buffalo has once again launched its annual tax preparation program for qualifying families.

UB’s tax program has prepared more than 10,000 tax returns and brought nearly $13 million in tax refunds back to participants.

“Personally speaking, I really like interacting with all the clients we have,” remarked Justin Forese, UB accounting student.

Forese says this past weekend he helped file tax returns for 50 people and when he arrived 10 people were already waiting in line.

“So, it's very busy — definitely recommend getting there early,” explained Forese.

UB students provide free tax prep for low- and middle-income individuals and families making less than $73,000 a year. The tax prep help is being held at UB’s Allen Hall located on the south campus on Main Street in Buffalo.

“These slots are limited, and the taxes are prepared on a first come first serve basis between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., so come early to ensure that you get a spot. It might take several hours,” noted Jordan Nicholson, director of community relations, University at Buffalo.

“Don’t fear it! Take advantage of programs like this,” stated State Senator Sean Ryan.

State Senator Ryan says many people are often surprised they are eligible for a tax refund.

“But we also know that a lot of money is returned to our economy after your taxes are done because people are eligible for their earned income tax credit and it's money that comes back into people’s pockets,” Ryan described.

“You see all the people come in and they really just are so grateful for the service and that they receive the amount they are receiving .and it's just a big impact. I know a lot of people think about taxes and ‘oh — I’m going to owe a lot of money’, but a lot of the individuals that we serve are really getting returns back and it's great,” replied Forese.

This free tax service, for those eligible, will be held every Saturday and Sunday now through April 7th.

UB has offered a checklist so you bring all the documents you'll need, like proof of your ID, social security card, and your wage and earnings statement:

Free tax preparation will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

