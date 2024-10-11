'A proud day': Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown outlines economic development successes before leaving office

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “I started the job of mayor strong, and I plan to finish the job of mayor strong,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown declared Friday.

As Brown winds down his final days in office he's shining a light on some of the major development projects continuing in the city.

The mayor told the community “it is a proud day" in the city to see redevelopment taking shape that will enhance the quality of life of residents.

WKBW Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at the new Perry Housing site.

“This is a proud day in the city. This is a day of continuing progress in the city. And even while we are in a period of transition, progress is marching on in the City of Buffalo,” stated Brown.

Mayor Brown proudly appeared with Governor Kathy Hochul and soon-to-be acting mayor Chris Scanlon Friday to show off progress at the Commodore Perry Housing Project.

WKBW New Perry housing is under construction.

Once a major eyesore, it is now removed to make way for new housing.

Perry resident Felecia Bell said she's proud of Buffalo's first black mayor and his work.

WKBW Perry resident, Felecia Bell.

“He would come down in those neighborhoods, when they had driven-by shootings and stuff and he would sit in his car and say, ‘don't get comfortable’, he would let them know --that I’m coming for you and that made us proud to have him as our mayor,” Bell reflected.

Governor Hochul also praised the mayor’s work as he completes his final days in office, noting how much he accomplished despite many difficult challenges.

“He has seen everything, from a mass shooting in his own community, in our community to historic snowstorms, dealing with challenges every single day, but I hope New Yorkers know — and Buffalonians know that they've had an amazing leader at the helm,” remarked Governor Hochul.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul.

But as the clock ticks toward the end of his tenure, some city lawmakers have said he's leaving a budget shortfall in the millions. I asked the mayor about it.

WKBW Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown talking with reporters.

“We are much stronger than we were when I took office as mayor in 2006 there is no fiscal crisis. People are talking about crisis. It's wrongheaded talking and I say, don't speak the negative into existence,” replied Brown.

The mayor also appeared at the Northland Workforce Training Center on the city's east side where another $60 million will be invested.

WKBW Northland Workforce Training Center.

Then the mayor appeared at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street in the heart of the east side, the mayor said more new housing units will be added.

Brown said the city has pumped $150 million over the years into Jefferson Avenue and denied the area is only on the radar since the Tops mass shooting.

WKBW Mayor Brown at Jefferson & Best.

“That is absolutely, positively not true. I don’t know if you can assemble more than $150 million in a couple of years. These investments were in progress – most of them – well before the mass shooting,” responded Brown. “A lot of money has been spent before the mass shooting and significantly more money will be spent after that, but none of this has anything to do with the horrific mass shooting that happened on Jefferson Avenue.”

WKBW Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo.

I did ask the mayor when he would be leaving office and he said he'll be leaving soon, but said he will continue to work hard before exiting City Hall.

