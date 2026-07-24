BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's annual Italian Heritage Festival kicked off Friday along Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo, quickly drawing a crowd for a weekend of food, music and cultural celebration.

The festival is one of the largest celebrations of Italian and Italian-American culture in the United States.

WKBW Debbie Palumbo with her sister, Denise Brill.

Debbie Palumbo is from Arizona and met up with her sister, Denise Brill, who is from South Buffalo. The two are 100% Italian.

"We already had eggplant. She's got cheesecake. We also had ricotta with peanut butter," Brill and Palumbo said.

WKBW Buffalo's Italian Festival.

Betty Kulpa is with the Federation of Italian Americans Society of Western New York. She said the Italian Heritage Festival is a celebration for everyone, not only those with Italian roots.

"It's just fun. It's a time to enjoy our Italian roots or Sicilian roots," Kulpa said. "I think everybody who comes, regardless of nationality, has a great time."

WKBW Betty Kulpa, Federation of Italian Americans Society of Western New York.

Filippo Semeraro, Romeo and Juliet vendor, said the most popular items are clear crowd favorites.

"The most popular thing would definitely be Cassetta cake or the cannoli," Semeraro said. "Those are definitely Italian staples."

WKBW At the Romeo and Juliets booth, vendor Filippo Semeraro.

Vendor Rocco Molinaro had a simple message for anyone on the fence about stopping by.

"Mangia! It just means eat!" Molinaro said.

Molinaro said the response from festivalgoers has been overwhelming.

"It's awesome," Molinaro said. "People come and tell us that they're here just for us, so we love it."

WKBW Rocco Molinaro, Molinaro’s Ristorante.

Festivalgoers can also wash it all down with fresh-squeezed lemonade and join in grape stomping contests throughout the weekend.

WATCH: I love it': Buffalo's Italian Festival in full swing

'I love it': Buffalo's Italian Festival in full swing

The festival is happening along Hertel Avenue between Delaware and Virgil. Admission is free.



July 24, 2026 11:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

July 25, 2026 11:00 a,m.-9:30 p.m.

July 26, 2026 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

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