'I lost my innocence': Clergy abuse survivor breaks her silence after decades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York woman who says she was sexually abused by a Roman Catholic priest decades ago is finally ready to tell her story in court as part of the Diocese of Buffalo's bankruptcy proceedings.

Ann Fossler, now living in Pennsylvania, is among nearly 900 Child Victims Act cases filed against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. She says she was sexually abused by Monsignor John Ryan from about age 7 to 10 during the late 1950s.

"Because I was so young when my abuse occurred, I really didn't have a childhood," Fossler said, tearing up. "I lost my innocence quite early, and it has colored the rest of my life."

WKBW Ann Fossler's childhood photo.

Fossler and her family were parishioners at Queen of Heaven Church in West Seneca, where Monsignor Ryan once served. She described how the abuse occurred in isolated locations.

"He had a cabin in the woods, so it was in the car and in the cabin in the woods, and there was never anybody else present," Fossler recalled. "It wasn't a situation like it was a retreat or anything. It was me, as a very small child, and a very large priest."

WKBW Monsignor John Ryan.

The priest was deeply embedded with her family, making it difficult for Fossler to speak out. Her parents were founding members of Queen of Heaven Church.

WATCH: Clergy abuse survivor breaks her silence after decades

“He would come over for meals frequently,” Fossler remembers. “Say Mass in the living room…he became very much the family advisor. It was the 50s. My parents were Irish Catholics. Their very identity was being Catholic. My mother later became the church secretary. My father was involved in the Knights. They were founding members of the parish of the Queen of Heaven Church I felt would destroy them, even later in life when I was more aware of what happened. I felt that I would be destroying them."

Monsignor Ryan served at multiple churches and schools throughout his career, even as the diocese's Catholic schools superintendent. He retired from St. Benedict's Church in Eggertsville in 2001 and was placed on administrative leave by the diocese in 2018. The priest died last year.

WKBW Monsignor John Ryan.

Fossler is among more than 40 area clergy abuse victims represented by attorney Mitchell Garabedian as the diocese works to settle with them through bankruptcy proceedings.

A federal bankruptcy court judge will allow victims to speak in court about how the abuse impacted their lives.

"As difficult as it is, it's critical because otherwise I think we are seen as a number," Fossler commented. “We're real people, with real lives that were impacted by all of this."

When asked if she was frustrated by how long the case has dragged out, Fossler responded with determination.

"I'd like to be alive when it gets settled, and I have literally said to my husband and daughter, 'If I die, don't you dare stop the fight,'" Fossler explained.

Victim listening sessions are expected to be scheduled sometime in January and February, giving survivors like Fossler the opportunity to share their stories and seek closure.

