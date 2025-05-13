‘I just never been back into the store’: Some Buffalo residents still can’t return to Jefferson Avenue Tops

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Wednesday, May 14, marks three years since the racist mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

That grocery store is so important to many people who live in that neighborhood, but for some, the painful memories of that day make it too difficult to shop there.

WKBW Memorial in front of Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley talked to a woman who has "never" stepped back into the supermarket and shows us how a mobile response continues to help people like her.

WKBW Lenny Lane, president, F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

"Inside, I’m crying. I know you, everybody. I know lots of people – they don't want to go in here. I know lots,” remarked Lenny Lane, president, F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

For three years, nearly every day, Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. President Lenny Lane has been in this parking lot across from the Jefferson Avenue Tops, where ten black members of Buffalo's community were murdered in a racist attack.

WKBW The vacant lot across from Tops is used to distribute food and items to east side community.

Lane is committed to helping any members of the community receive food, especially for those who can no longer step back into the supermarket, like Audrey Garnett, a lifelong east side resident.

"After the shooting, I just never been back into the store. I just never felt to go back,” reflected Garnett.

WKBW Audrey Garnett, a lifelong east side resident.

“Will there ever be a day that you'll try to go back to that?” Buckley asked. “I don't know. I really don't know. I mean, it's been said to me, well, it's just like any other supermarket, but it's not,” replied Garnett.

Garnett and Lane have been trying to heal for the last three years, but say it's very tough. They reflected on how the mass shooter specifically targeted Buffalo's black community.

WKBW A memorial to the ten victims in front of the Tops store.

"For him to come here and sit here and plot,” Garnett commented. “200 miles! He drove 200 miles to do that,” declared Lane.

"A lot of people are feeling like you cannot go in there, because they feel like, you know, they are stepping on or stepping over,” Lane said. “Oh yeah,” Garnett replied.

I know, I know – Jesus,” Lane declared.

WKBW Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

“Fear can be for me – yes, fear can be, and it's not just and it's not just the supermarket, it can be anywhere that, you know, the fear can get to me, you know, just thinking of it,” noted Garnett.



“It could be overwhelming, because the healing must take place, but it's got to start with us,” Lane stated. “Yes,” answered Garnett. “That’s all I'm saying. Give me a hug!" Lane said.

WKBW Audrey Garnett & Lenny Lane reflect on the Tops mass shooting three years later.

Lane tells me that for anyone who may never be able to walk in this store again, he'll always be here with nourishment for their hunger and their hearts.